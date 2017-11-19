Sad Mario Is Taking Over Twitter And We Love It

Sometimes, on social media, you strike gold in the most unexpected of places. This weekend, it was all about an image featuring a rather down Mario, looking down at…something.

A Twitter user by the name of @SuperMMairoland has posted a picture of the dejected former plumber, with the sub-message “rt to see what tweet Mario is looking down at in disappointment”. You can see the actual tweet below, in case you feel like joining in on the fun. (Just a word of warning – the user’s name is listed as “Super fucking MMairo!!!!!”

rt to see what tweet mario is looking down at in disappointment pic.twitter.com/vNvjcjHoRG — Super fucking MMairo!!!!! (@supermmairoland) November 18, 2017

Some of the responses thus far have been pretty golden – and we’ve picked some of the best below.

For instance, one particular tweet has Mario looking down on what appears to be…a pregnant Sonic? Yeah, it’s a bit on the odd side.

Another user pointed out this interesting tweet, where Mario appears to be frowning on a tweet posted by a Pornhub account, suggesting that “we were all just an orgasm once”.

Pretty perfect if you ask me… pic.twitter.com/LaWHj4kvib — Jan K. (@chorzyy) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, this one is just genuinely sweet, and spot on. Over this past week, we lost talented voice actress Hiromi Tsuru, who voiced characters like Bulma from the Dragon Ball series. Bandai Namco tweeted out a thank you message to her, and this image just hits us right in the feels.

This response is a bit more on the meta side, as sad Mario looks down at a more optimistic Sonic the Hedgehog looking up at him. Aw, they need to star in another game together soon. Smash Bros., perhaps?

Here’s another good tweet, with Mario looking down at an official tweet from Nintendo of America, announcing the arrival of Skyrim for Nintendo Switch. Aw, don’t be sad, Mario. We still love Odyssey. We just need to find time to balance between the two.

Apparently, Mario is an Incredibles 2 fan.

But apparently, he’s not that fond of penises in skywriting.

Responses to the sad Mario pic are still going strong, with a number of social media users still posting pics. And hopefully, we’ll see a few more golden responses before the weekend is out.

But if you want to get in a good mood, there’s a simple way to do that – Super Mario Odyssey. It’s easily one of the best Mario games in years, and one of the must-haves for the holiday season.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for Nintendo Switch. It’ll make you smile like this: