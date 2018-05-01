Saints Row 2 Now Backward Compatible On Xbox One

Just days after several original Xbox games joined the program, the Xbox One backward compatibility list continues to grow — this time with a “gangster” classic from THQ Nordic.

Microsoft has confirmed that Saints Row 2 is now part of the program, which means players can enjoy the 2009 Xbox 360 classic to their heart’s content, making their way through the city and partaking in several action-packed scenarios, all in the name of giving their group a bigger reputation.

If you missed out on this game the first time around, here’s a breakdown of how it works, and what features you can expect:

Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming. Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row.

Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him.

Limitless Customization – Play as fully customizable characters that are male, female or something in between.

Vehicles can be visually customized as well as performance tuned.

Cribs and even gangs all have an amazing degree of detailed customization options.

Multiplayer – Co-op full story campaign has seamless integration (for example one player drives while the other shoots).

Competitive MP pushes the boundaries of immersion in a living Stillwater environment fully populated with police, innocent bystanders and rival gangs.

Killer Combat and Awesome Vehicles – Planes, helicopters, motorcycles,boats and cars can be piloted and used as weapons. On the ground new combat options include melee, fine aim, and human shield.

Freedom to Explore – More missions, activities, diversions, races, weapons, vehicles, cribs, city districts, and interiors than ever before. Over 40 story missions with additional bonus missions take place in a transformed Stilwater that is over 50% larger than before.

The game is going for just $9.99 on Xbox Live Marketplace, so it won’t set you back too much in cost. You can also track down a physical copy if you wish to take that route. You can purchase the game here, as well as on the Xbox Live Marketplace on your console.

Saints Row 2 is available now for Xbox 360 (and Xbox One), PlayStation 3 and Steam/PC.

You can see the full list of backward compatible titles here.