Saints Row Hotfix Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Saints Row was recently released with the reboot earning middling reviews referring to it, for example, as buggy but chaotically fun. The developers at Deep Silver Volition are hard at work attempting to fix the glitches and bugs in the title, however. In fact, a recently released hotfix for PC and PlayStation consoles addresses a number of problems, and it's set to come to Xbox in the coming days.

Notably, this first hotfix includes a fix for issues where hijacking cars made the player stand next to it rather than actually sit in it, a fix for font issues on the Epic Games Store, and has even totally disabled the PlayStation 5's adaptive triggers for now due to an inverted axis issue.

You can check out the full patch notes for the first Saints Row hotfix, straight from the source, below:

Hotfix #1 is here for Epic Games and PlayStation – Xbox is in the approval process and will be released as soon as possible, but the fixes will be the same as below.

Stops issues when launching via Epic on DX12

Fixes a crash when the player uses the Star Launcher after customizing it.

Fixes default camera sensitivity being too high

Fixes vehicle hijacking animation issues, you will now sit in your new stolen vehicle, not stand next to it

Localization & font issues as well as cut off text on Epic – because reading is what? Fundamental

PS5 Adaptive triggers – we have made the decision to disable these whilst we fix the inverted axis issue when toggling "resistance", we fully intend to get this back in, stay tuned for updates on it.

Fixed instances where Riding Shotgun was entirely too difficult on Sensei difficulty.

As noted above, Saints Row Hotfix #1 is currently available on PC and PlayStation, but the Xbox version is still to come. More broadly, Saints Row is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the reboot right here.

Have you had a chance to play Saints Row as of yet? Did you encounter any of the above bugs or problems?