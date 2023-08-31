Saints Row Developer Address Possibility of Remakes

The future of Saints Row seems pretty ambiguous at the moment. Saints Row was spawned in the mid-2000s as a competitor to Grand Theft Auto. It leaned much more into letting you build your own gang instead of having players be a one man army. It was met with a strong response and a worthy competitor to Grand Theft Auto. Its sequel was received even stronger as it expanded upon the core ideas, embraced a more satirical tone, and leaned into the chaos of co-op. The series continued to get bigger and bigger until it introduced super powers and aliens in the fourth game. In the expansion, players quite literally went to hell. Naturally, there weren't many places to take it from there and Volition would take almost a decade off until it returned to the series via a reboot.

Unfortunately, the Saints Row reboot was not met with a glowing reception. It was broken at launch, felt pretty dated, and just failed to feel like the series fans fell in love with. Now, fans are unclear of where things go from here. Will they make a direct sequel to the reboot? Will the series die? Will it just go away for a time and maybe return with a new game that's more in line with the original releases? Fans also want to know if we'll get any remakes of the original games. Unfortunately, it seems like that probably won't happen. The official Twitter account for the series noted that it has "no plans" for remakes of the original Saints Row games when asked by a fan. Of course, plans can always change, but that does mean if they did happen, it would be years from now.

We have no plans to remake them — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 29, 2023

The last confirmed Saints Row DLC was released earlier this month. It's possible Volition will make more DLCs, but given there have already been three and the game was released a year ago, it's likely time for Volition to look at what comes next. Whether that's more Saints Row or something else entirely is a mystery.

