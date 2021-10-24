Saints Row Reboot Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Missions

In case you somehow missed it, the upcoming Saints Row reboot set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022 recently revealed its various criminal ventures that players can undertake to earn money in Santo Ileso. And while there are a number of them, perhaps the most notable is the return of the fan-favorite insurance fraud missions.

“Make bank with your very own Shady Oaks Medical Clinic; go cause yourself some damage, play in traffic and watch the cash roll in from all those totally real injuries you get,” the description of the most recently released trailer’s description reads in part. Basically, players cause accidents and then send their ragdolling character into other vehicles to drive up the cost of the totally legit medical bill. The same type of mission has been around in the Saints Row franchise from the beginning, and is regularly something that players look forward to. You can check it out for yourself in action below:

https://twitter.com/SaintsRow/status/1451187229422862353

Insurance fraud isn’t the only criminal venture players can take part in within Saints Row, of course. “Take over the already booming food truck drug business and corner the market yourself by building a Chalupacabra and serving Mexican food with your own special kick,” the description continues. “Or Bright Futures Disposal facility, all you have to do is find somewhere to illegally dump some potentially pretty dangerous stuff and you’re getting paid – just don’t think too hard about the environmental impact. Or how about pulling your team together for a heist with Let’s Pretend? Or a Totally Legitimate Laundry service? Or an arms dealership?”

As noted above, the new Saints Row is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

