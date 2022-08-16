New Saints Row Trailer Highlights Its Story

The upcoming Saints Row reboot from developer Deep Silver Volition is set to release on August 23rd for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Ahead of its release, a new trailer has been revealed that offers the best look yet at the story of the video game. While there is nothing resembling a major spoiler in it, there is plenty for fans to sink their teeth into if they are already excited about the upcoming video game.

The basic premise of Saints Row is that four roommates -- the Boss, Neenah, Kevin, and Eli -- are broke and busting their collective butts for other people when they come to an epiphany of sorts at a particularly low point: why work for anyone else at all? And thus, the Saints are born in the sun-soaked city of Santo Ileso. You can check out the new story trailer for Saints Row for yourself embedded below:

"It was never going to be an easy task for the developers to pick up the Saints Row franchise once more after almost a decade," our Saints Row preview from earlier this summer read in part. "Leaving behind Steelport and its colorful inhabitants for the admittedly more-grounded – but still just as colorful – Santo Ileso is a big shift. But, at least in my experience, it's one that works. Every new story needs a place to launch from, and Saints Row looks to be heading in just as wild a direction as the franchise was previously. If you can square that in your mind, it's easy to have a good time."

As noted above, the new Saints Row is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise in general right here.

