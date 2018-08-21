Saints Row: The Third Coming to Nintendo Switch

If you’re a fan of Grand Theft Auto clones, then you no doubt came across Saints Row the Third at some point in your life. This over-the-top open-world action game is a tour-de-force when it comes to just plain having fun, whether you’re head-slamming someone into the ground or cruisin’ for a bruisin’ in a large truck. And now you get to have that fun all over again on Switch.

During the opening ceremony for Gamescom earlier this morning, Deep Silver, now owned by THQ, announced that it would be bringing Saints Row the Third to Nintendo Switch, set to release in March 2019. It’ll mark the first time that a GTA style game will be on Nintendo’s platform and could set a precedent for future games to come. You can see the company’s tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re happy to announce that @SaintsRow: The Third is coming to #NintendoSwitch! More info to be revealed in due course #gamescom pic.twitter.com/rvGyqEmANi — Deep Silver UK (@DeepSilverUK) August 21, 2018

Now, some fans may be asking, “Well, why not port Saints Row IV?” And a few might also wonder about the spiritual successor of the series, Agents of Mayhem, making a stop on the platform?

Well, for all we know, Deep Silver is testing the grounds for these kind of releases and doing it with one of its most popular releases. If it sells well, there’s a good chance that Saints Row IV could get a port, with other possible releases in the series to follow. And that bodes well for if we ever get a Saints Row V announcement.

Volition originally developed the 2011 game when it came out for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. It’s unknown if they’re involved with this port, but since they haven’t announced anything new that they’re working on, it’s very likely.

We’ll have more details on the game (and hopefully some footage) in the days ahead. But, hey, we’re down for taking the Saints on the road with us. Nothing like causing havoc on a road trip without actually causing said havoc on a road trip. In the meantime, you can check out the game’s original trailer above.

Also, if you’re curious, Saints Row the Third is backward compatible on Xbox One if you want to give it a look there.