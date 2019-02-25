‘Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Ever since it was announced that Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package would be coming to Nintendo Switch, fans have been wondering when they’ll be able to take the over-the-top action on the run. That said, Deep Silver has officially announced a release date, and it’s not too far away.

Taking to Twitter, the Deep Silver UK account shared a few screenshots of the popular installment in the Saints Row franchise, while also announcing that the port will be arriving this May.

Are you ready to head back to the City of Steelport? Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will launch on #NintendoSwitch 10 May 2019.#SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/MI0zgEpVoM — Deep Silver UK (@DeepSilverUK) February 25, 2019

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will include all post-launch DLC when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch, and since we never got that 3DS port of a Saints Row title, fans will finally be able to take the action with them wherever they go.

For more on the game, check out the following:

“Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobble head dolls all available at a store near you.

The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control.

Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and defend yourself against a highly-trained military force using only a sex toy in the most out- landish gameplay scenarios ever seen, igniting a city-wide war that will set Steelport on fire. Strap it on.”

Saints Row: The Third is currently available on PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and The Full Package is set to arrive on May 10th for Nintendo Switch players.

Are you finally glad to know the release date of Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package on Nintendo Switch? Will you be taking the action with you when it arrives in May? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!