Saints Row: The Third Remastered Announced

Deep Silver has officially announced that the Third Street Saints are back for more with the reveal of Saints Row: The Third Remastered! The announcement comes on the heels of listings for the game leaking online last month. The 2011 game from Volition and THQ has been totally upgraded for modern consoles, and is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 22nd (Pre-orders are live on Amazon now). Perhaps best of all? It includes the original game’s DLC in the base package.

“Saints Row: The Third Remastered has received a full makeover courtesy of Sperasoft,” the press release announcing the remaster states. “Every weapon has been remodeled, every car has been redesigned, and a vast proportion of the city has been retextured all sparkly and new with over 4,000 assets updated to match current gen fidelity. Saints Row: The Third Remastered features retextured environments, character models and visual effects, enhanced graphics and a new lighting engine.”

And when the release says “every weapon,” it does mean “every weapon.” Yes, that includes the infamous giant dildo. During a demo presented by Deep Silver of Saints Row: The Third Remastered, the company said that nothing has been cut from the original game and implied that no content has been restricted. Overall, it’s exactly that game that many folks will remember, just with a new gloss of paint on top to make it truly shine on new consoles.

Keep reading to check out several screenshots of Saints Row: The Third Remastered! Saints Row: The Third Remastered is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 22nd with an MSRP of $39.99. As noted above, that price includes all of the DLC for the original game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

