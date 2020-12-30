Sam & Max Season 2 and 3 Remasters in the Works

The developer of the recently released Sam & Max Save the World Remastered, Skunkape Games, has confirmed that it is already hard at work developing remastered versions of the second and third seasons, Beyond Time and Space and The Devil's Playhouse, respectively. There does not yet appear to be a definitive timeline for the release of these, and it sounds as if the reception of the first remastered season will factor in as well.

"We started work on remastering Season Two before the Save The World remaster even came out," Skunkape Games stated in a Reddit AMA around the time of Sam & Max Save the World Remastered earlier this month. "Surprise! How well Save the World sells will help us determine the scope for the remasters of seasons 2 and 3." You can check out the comment, which was also about favorite characters from the video games, for yourself below:

Telltale Games originally released Beyond Time and Space and The Devil's Playhouse in 2007 and 2010, respectively. The studio abruptly shuttered in 2018, and the folks that founded Skunkape Games bought the rights to the Sam & Max titles, which is why the resurrected version of Telltale Games -- under new ownership -- does not have it.

The remastered version of Sam & Max Save the World from Skunkape Games is now available for Nintendo Switch and PC. As to whether the other Sam & Max episodic series will also eventually release, it would appear that remastered versions are in development, though there is currently no release timeline for these things. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

