Telltale Releases Statement Confirming Closure

Earlier today we broke the news that a massive layoff occurred at the Telltale Games studio, leaving only a skeleton crew behind in its wake to finish up the titles already in production. Now the studio themselves have reached out with a statement providing clarity during this difficult time for the team.

“Today Telltale Games made the difficult decision to begin a majority studio closure following a year marked by insurmountable challenges,” began their Twitter post. “A majority of the company’s employees were dismissed earlier this morning, with a small group of 25 employees staying on to fulfill the company’s obligations to its board and partners.”

This unfortunately is confirmation that all future projects have been shelved indefinitely, including the highly anticipated Stranger Things game and The Wolf Among Us sequel so many have been hoping for.

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

The community support was almost instantaneous:

It appears that a full list of plans will be released at a later time once the dust has settled and plans for a full closure commence. We wish the team affected today the best of luck in their future endeavors. It’s never an easy position to be, and our hearts are with all of those – and their family members – affected by the sudden change.

