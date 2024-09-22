Satisfactory Players Discover New Feature After 400 Hours With the Game

Satisfactory players have discovered a new feature after 400-plus hours with the mega popular Steam game. After a five-year early access stint that began in 2019, Satisfactory finally hit 1.0 and fully released on Steam earlier this month on September 10. Since this full release, it has been one of the most-played games on Steam, which isn't very surprising considering it sold over 5.5 million copies in early access. And many of the millions who have played it, have dumped countless hours into the game. Yet, some of the game's most hardcore players who have racked up the most hours are discovering features for the first time in the post 1.0-launch era.

Over on the game's Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a user revealing a helpful, handy tip. It is a pretty simple tip, but yet the comment section reveals a good number of fans who had no idea it existed. To this end, if some of the most hardcore Satisfactory fans had no idea about the feature, it is safe to assume the many more casual fans also don't know about it.

For those that haven't seen the post in question it was supposed to serve as a PSA-type post for those new to the game, revealing to said new players that the search bar has a calculator in it that can be access by pressing "N." This was supposed to be a PSA for new players, yet it served veteran players just as much.

"Not just new players, 400-plus in game and I didn't know this," reads one comment. "I've played since the game came to early access and that's news to me," reads a second comment. A third comment drives the point home further: "I have about 400 hours in. I never knew that..."

Some players not only learned about this handy tip, but learned that there is a search bar in the game; a basic feature for those that know it exists, but a game-changing feature for those that don't. How many exactly have no idea about the calculator trick, let alone the search bar function, we don't know, but it seems like it is a surprising number of players.