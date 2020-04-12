Saturday Night Live Gives Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch Stream a Shot With Predictable Results

Last night’s “SNL At Home” brought together a bunch of different attempts from Saturday Night Live to generate content while, well, at home. One of those skits just so happened to be a very special Twitch stream from “Cam Playz Dat” (Mikey Day) as he decided to give the relatively new Call of Duty: Warzone a shot for the very first time. As you might expect, things did not go well for Cam Playz Dat.

Call of Duty: Warzone, if you’re somehow not familiar, is a free battle royale game from the folks at Activision and Infinity Ward that basically applies the classic “battle royale” genre to Call of Duty gameplay. Simple enough, right? Well, as “Cam” finds out in the video, things can get a bit heated, as there are plenty of other players out there that almost exclusively play the various Call of Duty iterations, and they are extremely good at what they do.

Ultimately, Cam gets shot a whole number of different times, and as the scoreboard indicates at the end of the match, he earned zero points of his own. Despite this, Cam maintains his cool online persona while interacting with fans, generally getting killed as soon as he’s respawned, and ultimately ditching Warzone (“My Call of Duty: Warzone, like, crashed or something,” he says) for a Super Mario Bros. speedrun that also goes extremely well.

Saturday Night Live, as the name implies, typically airs on Saturdays, though last night’s “SNL At Home” marks an interesting deviation from the norm. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, television shows that normally have some sort of audience like SNL are having to get a little creative to deliver… well, everything. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Saturday Night Live right here.