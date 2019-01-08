Save 38% On an Extra Six Months of Xbox Live Gold

Unfortunately, this past holiday season Microsoft didn’t deliver the 12-month Xbox Live Gold membership deal that we’ve come to expect around Black Friday. However, at the time of writing, Amazon is offering a bonus 3-month membership when you purchase 3-months for $24.99 (see “special offers and product promotions” for details).

That’s a pretty solid sale when you consider that a typical 6-month membership runs $39.99. It’s also $5 cheaper than the same span in a $59.99 12-month membership, so tacking on an additional 6-months at this price is a no-brainer. Take advantage of it while you can because the deal could end at any time.

Given the perks of being an Xbox Live Gold member, there is absolutely no reason not to jump all over this deal. If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

On a related note,you can score an extra Xbox One controller in black at Walmart right now for $39.98 with free 2-day shipping. That matches the best deal that we saw around Black Friday. The deal is also available via Amazon, though you’ll need to be a Prime member to get your controller inside 48 hours for free. If you’re looking for a different look, Walmart also has other Xbox controller options on sale, though they aren’t as heavily discounted as the standard black version.

