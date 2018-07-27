Saving Private Leviathan, A Fan-Made Fortnite Animated Story

Fortnite is everywhere. It’s on the Nintendo Switch, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – It’s even on iOS! It’s everywhere. With fan-made edits, cosplays, and unique concept art, the gaming community surrounding that glorious Victory Royale comes up with some pretty amazing concepts but my inner child absolutely adored this animated short from one player and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did!

The animated short titled “Saving Private Leviathan” may inadvertently remind you of Rule 34 of the internet, but we assure you – this clip is completely SFW. The video, seen at the top of the article, shows off hand drawn characters to mimic that of actual in-game skins mixed in with some real-time game footage. The latest adventure brings the pair on a disastrous journey to Loot Lake with a surprising twist ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first animated short from YouTube channel ‘To Binge,’ and you can find even more glorious fan tributes right here from the same team.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game will also be making its way over onto Android devices, though we don’t have a confirmed date yet at this time other than “coming soon.” There have been a few rumors, however, and you can check out those new reports within our previous coverage.

In other slightly more official news, did you see that Guided Missiles are finally making a comeback to the world of Battle Royale? According to Andrew from Epic Games, the team definitely saw merit in the concerns that fans were sharing about it being far too overpowered for how the game operates. Because of that, they’ve reduced the movement skill while also reducing the turn radius. Additionally, they brought down the damage a bit with a 12 ammo cap and smoother movement controls for those playing on PC. This makes it more of a scouting tool versus just a powerhouse of pain, making it more strategic than just a random item drop.

They also talked about the SMG changes a bit, which was addressed earlier this week. “We’ve heard your feedback regarding SMGs and that they’re stronger than we would like at the moment,” said Epic Games in a recent post on Fortnite’s subreddit. “We agree and have just pushed a hotfix live adjusting these values – bringing them more in line with where we want them.”