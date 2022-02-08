Scarlet Nexus Update Adds New Feature and Difficulty

Bandai Namco today released a new free update for the anime-style video game Scarlet Nexus that adds a new feature, Photo Mode, as well as the Very Hard difficulty setting and more. Patch Update Ver.1.07. is currently available for the video game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

Additionally, the new patch for Scarlet Nexus includes new equipable support plug-ins that make the video game even easier. According to the patch notes, this equipment is for anyone that feels the game is “too hard even in ‘Easy’ difficulty” that “would like to experience the story without all the effort with defeating strong enemies.” There’s also a new collaboration item: the Chapter 1 Blu-ray disc set of the anime series of the same name is now a present in the video game itself.

『Downloading Latest Update』



Attention all OSF members: Free Update ver.1.07 is now available. Upgrades include:

🔺 New Feature: Photo-Mode

🔺 New Difficulty: Very Hard

🔺 Equipable Support Plugins + More



You can check out the patch notes for Patch Update Ver.1.07 for yourself, straight from the source, below:

The New Photo Mode

Play around with the whole-new “Photo Mode” to capture the best moments in the game! Multiple camera options are made available, allowing you to take your favorite photos at the convenience of a button press, any time while exploring the world of SCARLET NEXUS.

You can capture and save photos not only during gameplay, but also at your favorite moments during cutscenes.

“Very Hard” Difficulty and New Challenges

For those who want more challenging gameplay, set the game’s difficulty to the new “Very Hard” mode and face-off enemies with even more powerful attacks.

On top of that, for those who are in search of an ultimate challenge, try out the new Challenge missions and get extremely rare rewards, only if you can…

Equipable Support Plug-ins

For players who feel like the game is still too hard even in “Easy” difficulty, and those who would like to experience the story without all the effort with defeating strong enemies, we have added new plug-ins to support your journey in SCARLET NEXUS! Just update your game and obtain the plug-ins immediately in Shop for free!

New Collaboration Item

In commemoration of the release of the Chapter 1 Blu-Ray Disc Set in Japan for the SCARLET NEUXS anime series, the designed package and discs are added into the game as a new present!

As noted above, Scarlet Nexus Patch Update Ver.1.07 is now available across all platforms. More generally, Scarlet Nexus is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime-style video game right here.

What do you think about the new free update for Scarlet Nexus? Are you interested in checking out the new Photo Mode or extra difficulty mode? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!