Schedule 1 Next Update Revealed With Release Date

Tyler_TVGS, the developer behind the hit title Schedule I, has dropped the next set of patch notes for the game’s latest beta update. The game has some questionable inspirations, essentially being a satirical drug empire simulator, but its popularity cannot be questioned. Each update brings in new players and sees returning players jump back into the game. This latest update brings a feature that many have been requested for quite some time and these fans are happy to see its release. This is a smaller update compared to previous ones, but the developer keeps to a consistent update schedule, giving fans new content regularly.

Following a tease from Tyler this week that next update for Schedule I will add slot filters, the patch notes for the update show exactly that today. With these, players can tell employees which items should go into what slot. Like past Schedule I updates, this one is available first in beta form on Steam so it can be tested before going live for everyone. Tyler has shown he is open to feedback, even giving fans the choice of what an update would be.

The next update will contain slot filters, which tell employees which items should go in which slots. Beta should be up in 1-2 days! pic.twitter.com/2naYT0LWP2 — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) May 21, 2025

The patch notes for the latest Schedule I update are found below:

Additions

Added lockers. These will be replacing employee beds. For compatibility reasons, employees will still be assigned to beds in existing saves, but going forward, you can use lockers instead, which are more space-efficient and can store more stuff.

Added item slot filters. You can now set whitelists or blacklists on slots to tell employees which items should or shouldn’t go in a particular slot.

Added employee property transfers.

Tweaks/Improvements

Increased storage unit employee capacity to 3.

Consolidated all NPC save files.

Consolidated property save files.

Consolidated business save files.

Changed the trash can pickup area to be square instead of circular.

The trash can pickup area is now visible while you’re placing the trash can.

Bug fixes

Fixed occasional NPC long-distance pathing failures.

Fixed occasional employee pathing failures.

Fixed employees sometimes attempting to pick up items that they don’t have the inventory capacity for.

Fixed botanist-related performance issue.

Fixed police showing question marks above their heads while they’re unconscious.

Fixed viewmodel drifting.

Despite its subject matter, there is a wealth of positivity surrounding the game, and the community is large. Tyler has teased what fans can expect, including fishing, Cartels, and major changes to the police. Currently, Schedule 1 is only available on PC through Steam which does allow Tyler to focus on updating a single version of the game.