Popular New Game Combines PowerWash Simulator & Schedule I for Clean, Lawbreaking Fun

Since launching on Steam, drug dealer simulator Schedule I has amassed a huge following of dedicated players. Similarly, gamers love PowerWash Simulator so much, it’s got a sequel in the works. If you’ve ever thought, boy do I wish there was more lawbreaking in my cleaning game or vice versa, developer Mind Control Games has released a new title that’s going to fit the bill. Originally released on May 8th, Cash Cleaner Simulator has claimed a top spot in the Steam charts and racked up some solid reviews along with its newfound popularity.

As the name suggests, Cash Cleaner Simulator is a game where players clean money. In this case, washing cash isn’t just a clever term for turning counterfeit funds into legit ones with a business front. No, you are literally helping other lawbreakers out by cleaning dirt, blood, and other identifying and incriminating evidence off of cash. And yes, counterfeit bills are certainly a part of your new, clean life of crime as well. To get a better sense of the calming-yet-lawbreaking vibes this unique game offers, check out the official release date trailer:

As you can see, this game will satisfy the need to throw around lots and lots of cash. If you’ve ever watched the money gun in TV shows like Nailed It! and wished for a money gun of your own, Cash Cleaner Simulator is here to help. For now, the game is only available for PC via Steam, but it already has a planned console launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year. Unlike Schedule I, it’s not an Early Access title, but that doesn’t mean the developers haven’t been pushing out updates since the game launched last week.

What Players Love About Cash Cleaner Simulator

Like many games with “simulator” in the name these days, Cash Cleaner Simulator is a first-person game. You’ll step into the role of a cash cleaner, using tools like washing machines, dryers, and more to clean dirty cash. You can even expand into other valuables like gold bars as your business grows. Like Schedule I, the game challenges you to build your empire from the ground up. You’ll have a base to work on, with all kinds of tools and upgrades to acquire. But unlike other crime games, “the only gun is a money gun.” There’s no shootouts here, making this a bit of cozy spin on the crime game genre.

Much like the beloved casino in Schedule I, Cash Cleaner Simulator offers plenty of fun extracurriculars to spend your hard-earned money. You can play a basketball-like minigame called Moneyball or literally burn your money in a furnace.

Satisfying cash-sorting gameplay in Cash Cleaner Simulator

So far, the game has amassed over 1000 reviews on Steam, landing it solidly in the Very Positive range. Players find the mechanics satisfying and like that there’s not a ton of time pressure on your cash-cleaning actions. The game’s main story doesn’t take very long, but many players say it’s so enjoyable they kept playing even after earning all achievements. That said, there could be a bit too much in terms of manual actions, as every step of the process requires player interaction. Many players are hoping to see some automation in future updates, but overall, the game is praised as “very addicting” thanks to its compelling gameplay loop.

The game is still getting regular updates, with the most recent list of bug fixes and improvements for Cash Cleaner Simulator released on May 14th. Mind Control Games is still taking player feedback for additional fixes, so it’s likely that highly requested features including automation could be added in the future.

Cash Cleaner Simulator is available via Steam for $14.99. At launch, it had an introductory sale offer for 10% off, which runs through May 22nd.