Schedule I Releases New Update on Steam Alongside Patch Notes

A new Schedule I update is live on Steam alongside patch notes that reveal everything the new update does. To this end, there is now a jukebox in the game that Schedule 1 players can purchase from Blueball’s boutique for $1,500. There is also now a storage unit property, a save export feature, and a save import feature.

In addition to the new content, there is a new improvement that Schedule I developer TVGS claims will improve save times and will make the game work better with Steam Cloud Sync.

Lastly, there are a couple of bug fixes and a part of the patch notes that preview what the next update will do. However, when this next update will release, and what else will be in it, remains to be seen. In the meantime, the official Schedule I patch notes for today can be viewed below:

Additions

Added jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball’s boutique for $1500.

Added storage unit property.

Added save export feature.

Added save import feature.

Tweaks/Improvements

Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save times and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.

Bug Fixes

Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.

Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.

Preview of Next Update:

Replacing employee beds with lockers.

Item slot filters – used to indicate which items you want to be in different slots.

Transferring employees between properties.

Changing trash can pickup area from circular to square.

Fixing any remaining employee logic/pathfinding bugs.

Schedule I is available on PC via Steam, and via PC and Steam only. Developer TVGS has noted console ports are in the work in some capacity, but this is the extent of specificity so far. All that has been said is they could arrive sooner than some think.