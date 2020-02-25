Betrayal Comes for Scooby Doo in New Tabletop Game

Avalon Hill has announced a new spinoff of their popular Betrayal series of games, this time featuring Scooby Doo and his friends. Earlier today, Avalon Hill announced Betrayal at Mystery Mansion, a new tabletop board game starring Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, and the rest of the Mystery, Inc. gang. Three to five players will attempt to brave 25 haunts inspired by classic Scooby Doo episodes and movies. Once players collect enough clues, the Haunt begins, and one player takes on the role of the Monster trying to capture or scare the gang away. Will Scooby and his friends unmask the villain, or will the Monster successfully complete whatever nefarious scheme they have planned?

Betrayal at Mystery Mansion is a spinoff of Betrayal at House on the Hill, a popular game involving players investigating a mansion. The board shifts each game, leading to different haunts and monsters appearing, each with their own strategies and goals. Only by working together can the players hope to overcome the Haunt, who usually has a critical weakness that needs to be uncovered.

Originally released in 2004, Betrayal at House on the Hill has become a perennial favorite for tabletop fans. The game has immense replayability and has spawned several new editions, including the D&D-themed Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate and 2018’s hit Betrayal Legacy, which integrated a storyline and legacy aspects to the game.

Betrayal at Mystery Mansion will hit game stores on May 15th, which coincidentally is the same day that the new movie SCOOB! comes out in theaters. You can get a first look at the game down below: