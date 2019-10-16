Scott Pilgrim Miniatures Game Hits Kickstarter

Scott Pilgrim is set to do battle with the seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers all over again. Renegade Games has announced a Kickstarter campaign for Scott Pilgrim Miniatures The World, a new miniatures game based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s popular Scott Pilgrim comics. The game is a collaboration between Renegade Game Studios and Oni Games and is designed by Erica Bouyouris. The game pits Scott and his “precious little friends” against the League of Evil Exes in grid-based miniatures combat. The game will feature pre-painted miniatures, game boards based on significant locations from the comics, and combat-driven gameplay with leveling.

Renegade Games Studios is the same studio responsible for Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Card Game, a deckbuilding game that lets players take control of their favorite Scott Pilgrim character for gameplay that combines card game mechanics with narrative storytelling. The Kickstarter for Scott Pilgrim Miniatures The World has been live for about a day and already it has exceeded its Kickstarter goal and unlocked all but its final stretch goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All these larger than life Canadians have never looked so good, so small,” says Charlie Chu, EVP of Creative and Business Development for Oni Press in a press release.

“We’re excited to bring fans a new immersive Scott Pilgrim experience that captures everything we love about these characters and their story,” said Scott Gaeta, President of Renegade Game Studios. “Designer Erica Bouyouris has created a unique game and we hope gamers will be as eager as we are to bring it to their tables.”

Based on the Kickstarter, it looks like the base game, unlocked with a tier 1 pledge, includes Scott, his friends, the first evil ex Matthew Patel, and Matthew’s Demon Hipster Chicks. The base game board recreates the club where Scott battles Matthew in Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life.

Additional expansions for the game will introduce the other exes. A tier 2 pledge unlocks the Gideon Graves expansion with Gideon’s miniature, a Super Gideon miniature, and Chaos Club board. A tier 3 pledge unlocks expansions for Lucas Lee, Todd Ingram, Roxy Richter, and The Katayanagi Twins, each with their own new miniatures and game board. There’s also a Kickstarter exclusive Ramona Flowers Won’t Back Down miniature unlocked at tier 2 if the final stretch goal is met.

What do you think of Scott Pilgrim Miniatures The World? Let us know in the comments section. The Kickstarter is live until November 5th. The game is expected to ship in June 2020.