Scott Rogowsky Comments On Leaving ‘HQ’

Today, it was revealed that HQ Trivia’s long-standing and popular host, Scott Rogowsky, was leaving behind the mobile show and company that helped him make a name for himself to host a new MLB show, dubbed “ChangeUp.” At the time of the announcement, details on the departure were scarce, and that hasn’t really changed. What we do know is that CEO of HQ, Rus Yusupov, was unwilling to compromise, and refused to let Rogowsky hold another hosting job while he acted as a host for HQ Trivia. And as a result, Rogowsky had to choose one, and he chose his new MLB gig.

That all said, Rogowsky has since taken to Twitter to comment on the matter and give fans an update, revealing that as a lifelong baseball fan, the opportunity to host his own MLB show was too good to pass up. However, he will always be thankful for his co-workers at HQ, and of course, the fans that made the game as popular as it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, it won’t be possible for me to continue hosting HQ concurrently as I had hoped, and because I wasn’t given the courtesy of a farewell show, please allow me to use this thread to say all the things I would have said on my final broadcast. (2/5) — Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) April 12, 2019

I will forever be indebted to my former colleagues who created and supported this innovative platform that allowed my face and voice to reach millions of people around the world, and there will always be a special place in my heart for my HQties all across the HQniverse. (4/5) — Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) April 12, 2019

Thank you for the outpouring of kind tweets and messages. I shall humbly remain your Quiz Daddy Emeritus, and I look forward to gettin down to the nitty-gritty and gettin this new show #ChangeUp on the road M-F, 7-10p ET alongside all-star @adnanvirk. Stay savage, and #LGM (5/5) — Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) April 12, 2019

As you would expect, fans of the show have been expressing their sorrow all up in Rogowsky’s mentions and elsewhere on the Internet, and are disappointed they won’t be getting a farewell show for their favorite host.

Rogowsky was a big draw for many, and is easily the most popular and beloved host HQ has. In other words, it will be interesting to see how the show adapts and fares without him.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!