Here Are All the Incredible Video Game Figures We Saw at SDCC 2019

San Diego Comic-Con is here, and like every year, we are there to provide coverage from the show floor. In addition to a metric ton of comic related news, this year’s show will feature video game news and announcements, an update on The Witcher Netflix show, and more. But before all of the announcements and news begin to flood in, we figured we would share a collection of photos we got of some of the video game figures we’ve seen on the show floor, which features figures for Gears of War, Final Fantasy, Overatch, Mario, and more.

Anyway, without further ado, below you can check out some of our finds. And of course, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts on this year’s figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Final Fantasy

Gears of War

Gears of War isn’t exactly a game you’d expect to rear its head at Comic-Con, but with a new movie in the works and a new game coming in a couple of months, Xbox is out and about promoting the series.

Overwatch

Overwatch is once again back for San Diego Comic-Con, though its presence isn’t as big as previous years. That said, its characters still make for some of the best figures.

Fortnite and More

As you would expect, there’s a ton of Marvel and Fortnite figures on the floor, and of course, there’s a lot more figures on the floor than this, so keep an eye out for more! Further, be sure to stay tuned to Comicbook.com throughout the weekend, as we will have all the latest out of San Diego Comic-Con, including plenty of gaming news.