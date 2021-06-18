Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Enemies and More

Sea of Thieves players will soon be treated to A Pirate's Life, a free expansion for the Xbox game that adds content based on Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Today, Microsoft revealed a new gameplay trailer for the DLC, showing quite a bit more than we saw during its official reveal at E3. In the trailer, viewers can also get a glimpse at the expansion's all-new storyline, which will incorporate several elements from the film series. In addition to the narrative, players can look forward to new enemies, new cosmetics, and more when the expansion drops on June 22nd!

The gameplay trailer can be found at the top of this page, or in the Tweet embedded below.

Hello beastie... Take a look at some of the adventures that await, and foes you'll face, in the official Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life gameplay trailer! pic.twitter.com/hwYQDIKs5p — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 17, 2021

From the trailer, we can see that players will have the chance to obtain cosmetics based on Jack Sparrow's trademark outfit, and there will be a cosmetic for dogs in the game that allow them to look like the Prison Dog from the theme park attraction. Davy Jones also seems to play a major antagonistic role, as well. It's difficult to say how much content the expansion will include, but it looks significant from the glimpses we've gotten thus far.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has a dedicated following, and Xbox seems to be pulling out all the stops to make fans aware of this new collaboration with Sea of Thieves. On June 20th, fans can get a closer look at the A Pirate's Life expansion during a stream on the official Xbox Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 2 p.m. EST, and the Twitch channel can be found right here.

Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on trying Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life when it drops? What do you think of this new gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!