Sea of Thieves Will Get a Death Tax in Future Update

Dying won’t be cheap in Sea of Thieves soon after a new update launches that includes a fee charged every time a player dies.

The new feature isn’t live just yet, but when it’s activated, players will owe money to the Captain of the Ferry of the Damned each time they die. Those who have already died a couple of times and crossed over to the supernatural waiting room will already be familiar with the Captain, but you’ll want to bring some spare change soon when you go to visit him again.

Rare explained how the new feature would work with the fee being the sole part of the “Coming Updates” portion of the release notes.

“Death Cost – This new feature has the Captain of the Ferry of the Damned deduct a small gold fee when you die,” Rare’s release notes for Sea of Thieves explained. “Rates are dependant on the cause of death, so the more avoidable the death, the less patience the Captain will have when we enable this feature!”

After the death fee feature was first noticed, news of the new addition quickly made the rounds on forums like Reddit. In more than a few threads in the Sea of Thieves subreddit, players criticized the feature and said that it didn’t add anything of value to the game. On top of that, many lamented the fact that players would lose both treasure and gold when killed only to be killed again shortly after if they were unlucky enough to spawn in a similar situation. Players highlighted the griefing element that’s already found its way into Sea of Thieves as an issue that’ll only be compounded by the death tax.

“No. Do not do this,” Reddit user DamarisKitten said. “This is bad especially when it will give griefers more incentive to sail towards that little spec of a ship in the distance to get a few lulz, then continue to chase you down each time you spawn.”

However, more details on the feature were soon confirmed by Rare following the confusion. An update on the upcoming releases notes confirmed that players wouldn’t be fined for PvP-related deaths as Rare apologized for the lack of clarity.

“Please note, we never intended to charge players for PvP related deaths, as we understand the negative impact this would have on player experience,” Rare said.

“We understand that this addition to the release notes was a little confusing, and in the future we will ensure that any future updates we discuss give you a better understanding of how and why we’re implementing it. Sea of Thieves is constantly evolving, and any feature we will test, monitor data and listen to your feedback to ensure we’re making the right decisions.”

There’s still no telling how much it’ll cost when player meet their end at sea, but many will be hoping that Rare takes the players’ feedback into consideration before settling on an amount.

[VG247]