Brand New Sea Of Thieves Trailer Shows You How To “Be More Pirate”

The upcoming shared-world of adventures and friendship, Sea of Thieves, promises a good time to be had by all. The game itself is not only visually stunning, but offers a lot in terms of taking to the seas and simply enjoying what the game has to offer. To get fans hyped for the new title, both Microsoft and Rare released a new trailer to show off more 4K goodness and share how to #BeMorePirate.

Despite the hip social media reference, the trailer’s main purpose is simply to show off more of the game itself. Seeing the wonders in beautiful 4K, those interested in Sea of Thieves can see all of the different aspects of the open seas title including salvaging ships, hunt for that legendary booty (treasure, we’re talking about treasure), gathering a band to show off those musical skills, and much much more. Have we also mentioned that you can get drunk off of pirate’s grog in game? Because you totally can. Check out the video in the trailer below for yourself to get that adventurous spirit amped up:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The multiplayer title let’s players create amazing memories and become a pirate legend all on their own. According to the creators themselves:

“Sea of Thieves is a shared-world adventure game (or “SWAG,” as we’re fond of calling it). It’s a multiplayer game with crew co-operation at its core, and our ambition is to let players be the kind of pirates they want to be. Whether you’d like to hunt for legendary treasures, sail to the furthest island in the distance or hunt down rival crews, our ambition is to build a game that lets you pursue whichever adventure your salty heart desires.”

At this moment, there is no set release date for the upcoming title though it is slated for an early 2018 release. Sea of Thieves will be available for the Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.