Sea of Thieves Patch Released, New Cosmetics Teased

Rare has a new Sea of Thieves patch out after the weekly scheduled downtime with a few updates and some new loot being teased.

In addition to the weekly patch notes, Rare also included in the image above along with a teaser for some new cosmetics and loot that aren’t far away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s rumour that a new shipment of clothing, items, weapons and ship customisations are on the horizon and heading for the Sea of Thieves!” Rare teased in the patch notes. “If you are saving yer coin for a pair of trousers, you might want to keep a weathered eye out for this arriving soon!”

Until that new loot has been officially revealed, Sea of Thieves players will have to make due with the latest patch that’s detailed below. Workarounds for individual issues can be found through the patch notes discussion.

Updates

New Message from Beyond – The Ferryman was unhappy with the text that had been written describing how to ‘Scuttle’ a ship, so he made them write a better version – and then walk the plank.

Reload! – Adjusted position of the Ammo Crates on both ships, so they are easier to interact with.

Play the next song! – Players will no longer play the same shanty twice in a row.

UI Improvements – Images in the Vanity & Clothing Chests now load gracefully when browsing. In addition all UI screens now fade in when opened – Fancy!

Fixed Issues

Resolved issues where Skeleton Fort or Bounty Quest Skeletons failed to spawn correctly.

Players will no longer be stuck with a single weapon slot and players weapon choice will now also persist across sessions.

Ships will no longer ping up into the sky when sinking.

[PC] Push to talk option will no longer reset to default (disabled) between sessions.

“You Can Always Trust The Untrustworthy” achievement can now be unlocked.

Kraken is no longer able to spawn around rocks.

Kraken tentacle should always be visible when holding a player.

Pocket watch should no longer display as closed when being shown to another player.

Skeletons and animals should no longer despawn when players climb in and out of the cannon.

Rogue Sea Dog Trousers and Royal Sovereign Trousers should now unlock when the requirements are met.

Lore Item descriptions are now localised.

Reduced popping of UI in Quick Menu.

It is no longer possible to clip through the ship when jumping on the Banana Barrel.

Wrong company icon is no longer incorrectly displayed for a split second if user is trying to get XP from 2 different companies.

It is no longer possible to drop behind the bar and get stuck in the Pirate Hideout.

Updates to incorrect NPC dialogue lines.

Getting into a cannon then getting back out should no longer skip the Tutorial.

Players just outside the inky murk will now hear Kraken fight audio when it attacks other ships.

Resolved issue where players could hear repeating audio SFX.

Resolved issue where Gunpowder kegs could spawn outside of player reach.

Performance Improvements

Fixed a potential client deadlock when encountering a networking error.

Multiple server crash fixes.

Known Issues