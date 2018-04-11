Sea of Thieves Patch Adjusts Weapon Balance, Fixes Bugs

An update for Sea of Thieves has now been released with some weapon rebalances and bugfixes.

The update that was announced by Rare comes in at 1.20GB for all platforms and is now available following some downtime to took the game offline for maintenance. Some of the changes that are included will only affect the PC version as opposed to both the PC and Xbox One platforms, but most changes will be applied to both versions.

Along with the usual set of performance improvements, players who use the Blunderbuss and Eye of Reach will also notice some damage differences following the release of today’s update. Rare explained in the official patch notes that the damage of different weapon choices has been monitored to lead to this decision and will be continuously monitored in the future.

“We’ve been reviewing the data on players weapon choices and damage dealt across our weapons and made some balancing changes,” the patch notes explained. “We will continue to monitor this change and further tweak as needed.”

The core changes found in the patch can be seen below, and more explanations for each individual change can be seen through the official notes.

Updates

Message from Beyond – A message from the Ferryman has been nailed to the door post on the Ferry of the Damned instructing players on how to scuttle their ship.

Weapon Balancing – Reduced Blunderbuss Damage and Increased Eye of Reach damage.

[PC Only] Aim Down Sights Sensitivity – We’ve increased the default mouse sensitivity to allow for more efficient aiming and to be in parity with the controller, as we heard your feedback regarding how mouse-mats around the world were being worn out due to how painfully slow it was to aim down the sights.

[PC Only] Mouse Binds – We’ve added mouse scroll up and down to the list of controls players can use to rebind actions to.

Fixed Issues

Enabling ‘non-directional’ chat no longer allows non-crew players to be heard anywhere in the world.

Players should no longer get into a state where they can no longer equip a second weapon.

We have corrected an issue with players receiving very little warning of a server shutdown. Players should now receive a minimum warning of 30 minutes for a server shut down.

Performance Improvements

In response to reports of poor ping times in South America, we have now deployed Sea Of Thieves to a South American data centre.

Multiple server and client crash fixes.

