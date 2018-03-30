Sea of Thieves Pirate Legend Status Finally Achieved But Not Everyone’s Happy About It

Though we had a lot of positives to say about the game while acknowledging the differences between solo and shared play, there is no denying that content for the shared-world adventure Sea of Thieves is stretched thin. Though that was how it designed with the purpose in mind of friendship being the greatest adventure (seriously, read our take on the shared emphasis), it is understanding why some gamers just aren’t feeling it.

One of the motivating factors behind taking to the open seas for a plethora of fetch quests and enemy ship takedowns was the hope of achieving that “Pirate Legend” status. Now that it’s been done and the rewards have been revealed … well, let’s just say some people aren’t happy.

Though now other players are joining in with their new title, Twitch streamer Prod1gyX caught his conquests on camera. By achieving the Pirate Legend status, a new area is unlocked in the tavern where players spawn that allows for unique items to be purchased and different voyages to partake in.

The team over at rare promised that there was “so much more” once this status was granted but a lot of players are feeling pretty “meh” about it all. The Legendary Voyages, though they come with tons of new maps, don’t actually offer an entirely different experience. It is possible, however, that Rare wasn’t anticipating the unlock happening so quickly. They have mentioned post-content updates were underway, so it wouldn’t be unheard of to see this expanded upon in the near future.

Another interesting, and kind of hilarious, development regarding the above streamer is that there is now an entire thread devoted to him labeled #NotMyPirateLegend. Why? Well, it turns out he didn’t actually earn the status himself, he had fans help him rank up fast and many feel like that turbo-boosting mindset cheapened his claim.

Whether he’s your Pirate Legend or no, this does raise the question as to what’s next for the team at Rare. They’ve been very transparent that they are “in it” for the long haul, so I wouldn’t count the game out just yet.