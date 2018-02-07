Xbox Unveils Sea of Thieves Seagate Hard Drive, Custom Controller Stand

New Sea of Thieves gear has been unveiled ahead of the game’s release that includes a pirate-themed external hard drive from Seagate along with a custom controller stand.

The announcement for the two new Xbox One accessories follows the reveal of the Sea of Thieves Xbox One controller that was revealed months ago, a controller complete with purple and green colors, a compass rose for the left thumbstick, and the game’s signature skull in the middle. These same themes are represented in the Seagate hard drive as well as the controller stand, a trio of accessories that’s perfect for anyone planning on making Sea of Thieves a must-have game.

“In December, we announced the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sea of Thieves Limited Edition, featuring a deep purple translucent design adorned with laser-etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger and haunted by a mesmerizing glowing skull,” an Xbox Wire post read. “Today, we are excited to announce the line-up of Designed for Xbox Sea of Thieves companion gaming accessories from our partners at Seagate and Controller Gear.”

The custom Controller Gear stand that works with any Xbox One controller will be released on Feb. 19 and will be sold in two forms, a Special Edition Charging Stand for $49.99 and a Special Edition Controller Stand V2.0 for $14.99.

As for the 2TB external game drive, the latest special edition Seagate drive for Xbox will start shipping on March 20, the same day that the game releases, for $89.99. A special offer from Seagate will also let players take advantage of the recent Xbox Game Pass changes that automatically adds first-party games to the subscription service.

“The newest addition to Seagate’s popular line of storage for gamers, the Seagate Game Drive offers 2TB of capacity to store 50+ Xbox games, plug-and-play functionality, and a compact size to enable portability,” the Seagate blog reads. “Special Edition Xbox Game Drives also come with a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass which means customers can enjoy access to a catalogue of over 100 great games — including Sea of Thieves.”

Sea of Thieves is scheduled to release on March 20 for Xbox One and PC.