Sean Strickland Responds to Jake Paul's $1 Million Fight: "If It Were Legal I'd Take Your Life"

Following Sean Strickland's bloody sparring match with Sneako, which saw the former, a professional UFC fighter, holding little back in his pursuit to knock down the latter, a streamer, Jake Paul took to social media platform X to call out Strickland and offer him a $1 million boxing fight.

"Shawn Strickland you're embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that," reads the tweet from Jake Paul. You weren't even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You're a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people. I'll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera... if you win I'll give you $1 million (half your net worth). But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like Paddy I'm guessing you'll find a way to run."

Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that



you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out😅



You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people..



I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

At first, it wasn't clear if Sean was going to respond, but he did so in Jake's replies, noting, "you lost to a part time boxer" before saying "but yes." There were some laughing out louds in there, but it appeared Strickland was down before he took to his own page to issue a longer tweet about it.

"Real talk... jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter f*****g joke..... You box small retired old MMA fighters and you sell sugar water to kids," said Strickland. "If it were legal I'd take your f*****g life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk?"

This tweet was followed up with the following: "Actually Jake I'll make you a better deal because money can't buy happiness and you have plenty of it and you're still a c***..... No cameras, me and you in a desert.... That would buy my happiness... No Instagram, no likes, no games.... Just you that's what I want......."

(Photo: Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images and DAZN)

At this point, it wasn't clear if anything was going to happen, but Jake Paul's response to this response settled the uncertainty. "Thanks for admitting I would make easy work of you in the boxing ring and ducking the offer... just like paddy... Now I will let you continue your meltdown," said Paul."

In another tweet, Paul noted that he hates "bullies" after being both the victim of bullying and becoming one as a YouTuber. To this end, he notes "when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it's time to bully back."

Paul hasn't said anything since. Not long after this Strickland got his final thoughts in, which made it very clear that he equally had no respect for Paul.

"I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake," said Strickland. "You're a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you're a troll but the worst part of it all is that you're a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be nothing. You inspire people to be trolls because you were successful at it. Jake Paul you might be rich but you're not man, you byproduct of society that has fallen. Your trolls will rally around you and be inspired to be like you but understand one thing, you and your troll army are not my equals. Enjoy your virtual world with the understanding that you're a cancer on this country. Money will never buy you dignity. Enjoy."

I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake. You're a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you're a troll but the worst part of it all is that you're a cancer. You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Currently, it does not look like the fight will happen, and to be fair, it probably never even had a remote chance of happening for various reasons, including contractual reasons involving Strickland and the MMA. Whatever the case, the pair have both added another name to their long list of ongoing beefs.