Sega Ages For Nintendo Switch Could Expand With Dreamcast, Saturn Games

Just a few hours ago, we reported on the news that Sega would be introducing a number of classic games from its library on the Nintendo Switch, under the brand name Sega Ages.

So far, we know about a handful of the games that will be released over the course of this year, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Alex Kidd In Miracle World, Gain Ground, Phantasy Star and Thunder Force IV.

But there’s a good possibility that once the initial batch of 15 games is released, Sega could expand upon the collection — and in better ways than you could possibly imagine.

A senior producer behind the project has admitted that, if the project is to expand beyond the initial 15 games, it could likely include games from two of Sega’s most noteworthy consoles — the Sega Dreamcast and Sega Saturn.

“I think the title line-up may be expanded to the Sega Saturn and Dreamcast,” he noted, according to My Nintendo News.

This could be huge news, as it would bring a number of long-lost classics to the Nintendo platform, with possibilities ranging from Fighters Megamix and Sega Rally Championship on the Saturn to Crazy Taxi 2 and Samba de Amigo from the Dreamcast line-up. These are estimated guesses, mind you; and licensed fare like Virtua Tennis and NFL 2K1 isn’t likely. But it’d be a great way to re-release some favorites for the system.

The team has also confirmed that arcade releases will be part of the line-up, with Gain Ground being the initial launch title. Could coin-op favorites like Space Harrier and After Burner be far behind? Because we’d be down to play those again.

M2, the developer behind the classic 3D conversions of Sega games for the 3DS, is behind the games, so you can expect perfection straight from the source code — along with other notable features. Now we just need to wait for E3 to roll around so Sega can provide us with a release schedule, as well as when Saturn, Dreamcast and arcade games will start rolling in.

Fingers crossed that we get another chance to check out Jet Grind Radio on the go!

The first Sega Ages games should arrive for the Nintendo Switch sometime this year.