Days Gone Movie Reportedly in the Works

Days Gone is reportedly getting a movie adaptation, much to the surprise of gamers everywhere. Days Gone was a 2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive that later came to PC. It got mixed reviews from critics, but sold over 9 million copies which made sure a number of gamers played it. Sadly, a lot of those people got fairly upset when it was reported that a sequel to Days Gone had been axed by Sony, leading to developer Bend Studios to go work on yet another new IP. Days Gone followed a lone biker in the Pacific Northwest after a zombie apocalypse tore the world apart and separated him from his one true love. Despite its mixed reviews, the story was one of the more well-regarded elements.

With that said, Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures has already lined up a team to bring Days Gone to life for the big screen. The report compares the movie to a "western" and the script will be "a love ballad to motorcycle movies." Outlanders and Bloodshot actor Sam Heughan is supposedly circling the movie, likely for the role of protagonist Deacon St. John, and X-Men: First Class writer Sheldon Turner is writing a script. It's unclear who will be directing this movie, but if an actor and writer are already lined up, it's likely a director isn't too far behind. This marks yet another PlayStation adaptation after Uncharted was a smash hit at the box office earlier this year and continues to make waves on Netflix.

As of right now, no release window has been teased for the film, but Sony is stacking up its lineup of adaptations. In 2023, we'll get an HBO TV series that adapts The Last of Us as well as a feature film for Gran Turismo. Beyond that, there's also a movie for Ghost of Tsushima, a Netflix series for the Horizon games, and a God of War Amazon TV series. Needless to say, Sony is pretty serious about adapting its games into live action.

