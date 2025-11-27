Sega Delisting AAA Game Ahead of New Release

Sega is delisting a major AAA game ahead of a new release, but you still have time to grab it before it’s removed from stores. Sega is the home of some of gaming’s greatest franchises with Sonic, Yakuza, and many others. The gaming publisher has had a long, storied history and in some ways, it’s kind of a miracle they’re still here. The company has endured all kinds of struggles over the year, arguably the biggest one being its inability to compete in the console market in the 2000s. Sega ended up bowing out of the console wars ahead of the original Xbox’s release after the Dreamcast failed to find a sizable audience.

However, the pivot into a third-party publisher ultimately kept Sega in the game. In recent years, Sega has been killing it with new releases in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise. Some of these are brand new entries, others are remakes of classic games, exposing them to a new audience. Now, some of those games are getting to a point where they can be remastered and glossed up without having to be completely remade from the ground up, such as Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch 2 as a timed exclusive. The new version of the game will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in just one month, but it comes with a catch.

Yakuza 0 Will Be Delisted Next Month

yakuza 0

The original version of Yakuza 0 is being removed from sale on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. This will coincide with the release of Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, seemingly to ensure there’s no confusion for newcomers who may be buying the game in the future. Yakuza 0 will officially be delisted on December 8th at 08:30 am PST and after that, you’ll have to resort to finding a pre-owned version of the game or get lucky and find a working code if you want to play this version. Anyone who owns the game will still be able to keep and play this game whenever they want, but no new purchases will be available.

If you don’t already own the game, Yakuza 0 is currently $19.99, and you can also upgrade to the new version of the Yakuza game for $14.99, which is actually cheaper than just buying the new version since it will be $49.99. Although this new version is flashier and comes with upgrades, it also makes some controversial changes, such as adding new cutscenes that fans aren’t pleased with. For new players, this probably won’t mean anything as they won’t know the difference, but longtime fans may not be happy about this.

It seems unlikely that the original Yakuza 0 will be brought back in the future, though anything is possible. However, if you want to have the option to play the original version, we highly recommend you buy it before December 8th, while it’s still easy to do so!

