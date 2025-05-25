Every Mainline Yakuza/Like a Dragon Game Ranked From Worst to Best

Developer Ryu Ga Gotuko has been working on its Yakuza/Like a Dragon series since 2005. That’s two decades of drama-filled crime games set in an incredibly detailed open world. RGG has consistently iterated on the series, making everything bigger and better. It even switched genres from action-adventure to RPG when it switched from Kazama Kiryu to Ichiban Kasuga as the series’ protagonist.

With so many entries to account for now, I’ve decided it’s time to rank all nine mainline Yakuza games. Before diving in, it’s important to note that I’m ranking the remastered and remade versions of each game because those are the easiest to get your hands on in 2025.

9) Yakuza 5

Yakuza 5 takes the gimmick from Yakuza 4 of having four protagonists and ups the ante to five, making Kiryu’s adopted daughter Haruka Sawamura playable for the first time. RGG also gave players five cities to explore across Japan, with series director Toshihiro Nagoshi saying they wanted this to be the “San Andreas” of the Yakuza series.

Unfortunately, all of that extra content makes the game feel bloated. There are a few standout moments (Taiga Sejima’s saga with Shigeki Baba in prison is my personal favorite), but Haruka and Tatsuo Shinada’s sections really drag down the story’s momentum. Pacing is almost always an issue in Yakuza, but I think it’s at its worst here.

8) Yakuza 4

As mentioned, Yakuza 4 was the first time RGG used multiple protagonists. Series staple Kiryu was one of the four, and both Taiga Saejima and Shun Akiyama have become two of the best characters in Yakuza’s massive roster. Masayoshi Tanimura’s voice actor was forced into retirement soon after the game launched, so he hasn’t made a comeback, though he’s also the weakest of the quartet.

Much like Yakuza 5, the issue for me here is bloat. Yakuza 4 is a great game. Akiyama’s section, in particular, is a fascinating look at a man who lucked into obscene wealth after living on the streets. And, I have to point out that Saejima’s “Create a Fighter” substory is one of my all-time favorites. Heck, I’m not even a rubber bullets hater. That said, the pacing issues between the four protagonists hold this one back ever so slightly for me.

7) Yakuza

The original Yakuza game does an excellent job of introducing players to Kazama Kiryu. From the jump, you know what this guy is all about. He might be overly stoic, but he’s here to help his people and fight for what’s right, even if it isn’t always legal.

Yakuza 1 also has one of the most compelling villains in Kiryu’s sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama. After taking Nishiki’s spot in prison for murder, you’d think Kiryu would be welcomed back with open arms. Instead, the former best friends are fated to meet in an epic final duel. You’ll want to have played Yakuza 0 to make it really sing, but it’s an exhilarating fight either way.

6) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza 6 suffers slightly in my rankings because of the existence of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Without Kiryu’s comeback in that game, Yakuza 6 served as an exceptional send-off for one of gaming’s most beloved characters.

To be fair, the first two-thirds of Yakuza 6 aren’t that great. However, the ending was incredibly impactful for longtime fans. At the time, it let Kiryu fade into the background in a meaningful and believable way. Infinite Wealth has basically cast that aside, turning Kiryu’s grand finale into a solid stepping stone.

That said, nothing in the series has topped the baby-throwing scene. It’s also worth noting that the baseball team mini-game is a dark horse for the best mini-game in a series known for its side content. Every time RGG announces a new game, I immediately start begging for them to bring this back because it’s that good.

5) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

I know I just complained about Infinite Wealth ruining Kiryu’s ending, and that’s still true. However, IW is a strong second outing for Ichiban. I would have loved if RGG had stuck to its guns and kept Kiryu out of this, but it’s impossible to deny that IW is the most content-rich game in the franchise.

Everything is turned up a notch for the gang’s journey to Hawaii, and unlike Yakuza 5, the bloat is mostly positive. There’s an entire Animal Crossing-like mini-game in here, for goodness’ sake. The RPG combat from Yakuza: Like a Dragon is nearly perfected by giving you control over movement, and IW has some of the best substories in franchise history.

That all said, the central plot is much weaker than LAD, making it tough to rank IW any higher.

4) Yakuza 3

This is going to be the most controversial pick on this list. Many Yakuza veterans think Yakuza 3 is one of the weakest games RGG has ever put out. However, I think this game becomes better and better as RGG publishes more games in the series.

In Yakuza 3, Kiryu tries to get out of Yakuza life and takes over an orphanage in an area of Okinawa called Ryukyu. Those kids become the most important thing in Kiryu’s life, characters he would die for. By introducing them here, RGG has been able to pull on players’ heartstrings several times in future games. Seeing Taichi pop up in Like a Dragon Gaiden and Infinite Wealth was a tearjerker for anyone who played Yakuza 3.

Plus, this game’s laid-back story is a nice change of pace from what fans have come to expect out of the Yakuza series. And I would be lying if I didn’t say Rikiya is one of the best side characters in series history. This is the only game he appears in, and if you aren’t bawling like a toddler when he bites the bullet, you don’t love Yakuza.

3) Yakuza 2

Ryuji Goda is the best antagonist RGG has ever had. Sure, Goro Majima is a fan-favorite, but he’s much more of an antihero than an actual villain. Technically, you could say the same about Ryuji, but for the majority of Yakuza 2, he is a stone-cold killer who wants to take it to Kiryu.

The central battle between the Dragon of Dojima and the Dragon of Kansai drives the plot forward, but it’s also worth noting that Yakuza 2 includes the only real love interest Kiryu has ever had. Kaorou Sayama hasn’t appeared in many games, but she is a very important character in Kiryu’s life, even coming back in Infinite Wealth to hint that she’s waiting for him to return.

Speaking of romantic encounters, Yakuza Kiwami 2 adds the Majima Saga, which brings back Makoto Tateyama from Yakuza 0. It’s a great nod from RGG to include the Mad Dog of Shimano’s love interest in the remake.

2) Yakuza 0

For most players in the US (myself included), Yakuza 0 was their introduction to the series. It’s to the game’s credit that Yakuza has become so popular in the West. Y0 uses dual protagonists better than any other game in the series, giving Kiryu and Majima distinct combat styles and compelling storylines that ultimately intertwine.

Yakuza 0 is full of style, all-time great boss fights, and the best version of the Cabaret Club mini-game. That’s far from the only great mini-game. Pocket Circuit also makes its debut here, and the Disco minigame might be even more cheesy than Karaoke.

Fans often cite Yakuza 0 as the perfect jumping-on point, and not just because it’s chronologically the first game. This is the perfect distillation of Yakuza as an action-adventure series.

While I like one game better than this one, Yakuza 0 is the must-play game in the series. After a few hours with it, you’ll immediately know if this whole Yakuza thing is for you.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Ichiban says goodbye Game Pass, hello Dave the Diver

It feels weird to put a non-Kiryu game in the top spot, but here we are. I have spent hundreds of hours with Kiryu, but the 60-ish hours I spent with Ichiban in LAD are some of the best hours of my gaming life. His story is so intricately and perfectly woven, showing fans a man with similar underlying traits as Kiryu that manifest in a totally different personality. It is a masterclass in storytelling and character building, making it RGG’s finest work narratively.

I also have to point out that the Ichiban Confections Business Management mini-game might have a claim as the best mini-game in the series. The Cabaret Club is probably still my favorite, but it is very close. Dragon Cart in LAD isn’t bad either.

There are a few gameplay kinks, but those were expected when RGG announced a switch to RPG combat. Though, the massive difficulty spike toward the final third of the game is nearly unforgivable. Thankfully, the ultimate payoff is more than worth it, solidifying Ichiban as a worthy successor to Kiryu.

It’s just a shame they didn’t stick with that in Infinite Wealth.