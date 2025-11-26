PS4 and Xbox One Action Game Gets Free Upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Action-adventure games have been popular since the early gaming days, with many of the most iconic franchises dating back to the late ’80s and early ’90s. Since the first game was released for PS2 back in 2005, the Yakuza series has solidified its place among the top action franchises in gaming history. Now, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series with some exciting updates.

A big anniversary for gaming often calls for a celebration, especially for big franchises like Yakuza. To honor the beloved series, several of its games are getting 20th anniversary re-releases. This includes Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, which are modern remakes of the original games that started it all. And for players who own Yakuza Kiwami 2, there’s even better news. This game’s digital upgrade will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for free.

PS4 and Xbox One Gamers Can Upgrade to Next-Gen Version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 For Free

Image courtesy of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA

Yakuza Kiwami 2 came out back in 2017, remaking the PS2-era Yakuza 2. It follows the original plot fairly faithfully, but adds new story elements and gameplay features to give the game a more modern feel. Until now, the PS4 and Xbox One game hasn’t had a dedicated edition for next-gen consoles. But as part of the Yakuza 30th anniversary lineup, SEGA is releasing an enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition of Yakuza Kiwami 2. And for some gamers, it’s going to be free.

Compared to the other new 20th anniversary Yakuza games, there aren’t too many changes here. The new edition of Yakuza Kiwami 2 will have additional text support for various languages, letting players experience the game in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian. It will also be natively available on next-gen consoles for the first time, which should come with a performance boost by default.

For those who already own a digital copy of Yakuza Kiwami 2 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the new version for free. The caveat here is that your game has to stay within the same family of systems, so you can’t cash in that Xbox One copy of Yakuza Kiwami 2 for a PS5 edition. But if you’re looking to upgrade to a new version of the game, it’s hard to beat free.

Image courtesy of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA

By contrast, the updated version of Yakuza Kiwami will be $1.99 for those who already own the game on a previous console. This is due to the inclusion of extra songs not originally available on the Western version of the game. Meanwhile, the new Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut is a new, extended version of the game. This version gets a discount for those who already own the prior edition, but will still cost $14.99 (compared to $49.99 full price).

The new anniversary upgrades for Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Yakuza Kiwami, nd Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam starting on December 8th.

