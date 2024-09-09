Sega Dreamcast Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New Merch

On September 9th, 1999, the Sega Dreamcast was released in North America. While the system had a short lifespan, it found a passionate following. Today happens to be the system's 25th anniversary, and Sega has partnered with Limited Run Games on a new merchandise collection to celebrate. The collection will feature a number of new items, including clothing, trading cards, pins, keychains, coins, and more. All of these items became available for preorder today, with an estimated shipping window of March 2025. Much of the collection centers around the Dreamcast logo itself, but there's quite a bit more than that.

One of the biggest highlights of the collection is the trading card set. Spanning 200 cards, the set features a mix of characters and elements from various games. In the images shared by Limited Run Games, we can see cards based on Sonic Adventure, Shinobi, Samba de Amigo, Skies of Arcadia, and more. Card packs will not be sold separately, instead being available in both a Hobby Box ($24.99 for four packs) or a Booster Box ($124.99 for 24 packs). There are also card sleeve packs ($5.99), a card storage box ($9.99), and a binder ($19.99).

An image of the Dreamcast trading cards can be found below. Preorders for the overall collection can be found right here.

(Photo: Sega, Limited Run Games)

Each pack of Dreamcast trading cards contains five cards, and the pack wrappers look like the system's VMU. Speaking of the Dreamcast's nifty memory card, the VMU is also represented by a plastic keychain ($9.99). For the Dreamcast fan looking for something a little more unique, there's also a skate deck ($74.99) with the system's release date and "it's thinking" slogan.

All in all, it's a pretty impressive collection, and it should give fans a nice way to celebrate the system's anniversary. If there's one negative, it's the fact that it's going to be pretty tough for Dreamcast fans to get the whole card set without individual packs being sold. The items will only be available to order through Sunday, October 13th at 11:59 p.m. ET. Of course, Dreamcast fans might also want to check out the Sonic x Shadow Generations collector's edition, also from Limited Run Games. That set includes a Dreamcast statue, and is also available for preorder now.

