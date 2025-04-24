Sega Fans Surprised With New Free Download

Sega fans have been surprised with a new free download, courtesy of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Steam. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii released back on February 21 as a spin-off entry in the Like a Dragon series, formerly known as the Yakuza series. It notably takes place months after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and is the latest release in the series. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 89, varying platform to platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while the game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, the new freebie is only relevant to those who own the PC version on Steam. More specifically, those on Steam — until August 26 — can save 100% on the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Kazuma Kiryu Special Outfit, aka download it for free rather than pay the normal $1.99 asking price. Of course, you need the base game to redeem this offer.

“Add-on for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii allowing you to change into Kazuma Kiryu’s iconic ‘Dragon of Dojima’ outfit,” reads an official description of the add-on.

At the moment of publishing, there is no word if there is any intention to make this freebie available to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. If it was going to be made free on these platforms though, it would have presumably been made free alongside being made free on Steam. In other words, we don’t expect console users to get this freebie.

For more coverage on all things Sega — including all of the latest Sega news, all of the latest Sega rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Sega speculation — click here.

Play video

“Overall, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a swashbuckling adventure fans will love to dive into,” reads a snippet from our official review of the new Yakuza game. “Despite some hiccups with the story and graphics, there’s a lot to like with the title. RGG Studio continues its success story, putting Majima in the well-deserved spotlight for what is one of 2025’s most eccentric yet charming games so far.”