The Sega Genesis Mini 42 Game Lineup is Complete, and It Includes Some Surprises

If you were waiting to see what Sega’s full 40 game lineup for the Genesis Mini console would be before committing, today is the day to make your decision. Sega has announced the final wave of games, and it includes some surprises – like two additional games.
Highlights from the final 12 game wave include Road Rash II, Strider, Tetris, Monster World IV, and Darius. The surprise ports are definitely Monster World IV, Darius, and Tetris, which never got official releases on the original console. Tetris, for example, was only available as a super rare cartridge (only around 10 were produced) back in the ’80s. You can check out the full lineup of games below, and if you like what you see you can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) with a release date set for September 19th.
The First 30 Games:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
The Final 12 Games:
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
In addition to the 42 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.
