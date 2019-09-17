Sega Genesis Mini Bundle Adds a 6-Button Controller For 50% Off

The highly anticipated and extremely well reviewed Sega Genesis Mini will launch this Thursday, September 19th. That means there’s still time to switch your pre-order to this new Walmart bundle that offers the console plus your choice of an officially licensed Innex 6-button Genesis controller in black or clear blue for $89.99.
In other words, the superior 6-button Genesis controller that many argued should have been included with the Genesis Mini in the first place is 50% off the regular price with the bundle. Some of the games in the Sega Genesis Mini’s lineup really demand the use of the 6-Button controller (like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition), so it’s certainly worth grabbing for only $10. You can order the bundle here while it lasts. The controllers are available here in black and here in clear blue at the $20 regular price if you’ve already committed to the standard Sega Genesis Mini. The complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.