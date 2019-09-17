Gaming

Sega Genesis Mini Bundle Adds a 6-Button Controller For 50% Off

The highly anticipated and extremely well reviewed Sega Genesis Mini will launch this Thursday, […]

By

The highly anticipated and extremely well reviewed Sega Genesis Mini will launch this Thursday, September 19th. That means there’s still time to switch your pre-order to this new Walmart bundle that offers the console plus your choice of an officially licensed Innex 6-button Genesis controller in black or clear blue for $89.99.

In other words, the superior 6-button Genesis controller that many argued should have been included with the Genesis Mini in the first place is 50% off the regular price with the bundle. Some of the games in the Sega Genesis Mini’s lineup really demand the use of the 6-Button controller (like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition), so it’s certainly worth grabbing for only $10. You can order the bundle here while it lasts. The controllers are available here in black and here in clear blue at the $20 regular price if you’ve already committed to the standard Sega Genesis Mini. The complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Shining Force
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Toe Jam & Earl
  • Comix Zone
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Altered Beast
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Earthworm Jim
  • Castle of Illusion
  • Shinobi III
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • World of Illusion
  • Thunder Force III
  • Super Fantasy Zone
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Landstalker
  • Golden Axe
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
  • Mega Man: The Wily Wars
  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Vectorman
  • Wonder Boy in Monster World
  • Road Rash II
  • Strider
  • Virtua Fighter 2
  • Alisia Dragoon
  • Columns
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Monster World IV
  • Light Crusader
  • Eternal Champions
  • Darius
  • Tetris

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Tagged:

Related Posts