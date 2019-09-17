Sega Genesis Mini Bundle Adds a 6-Button Controller For 50% Off

The highly anticipated and extremely well reviewed Sega Genesis Mini will launch this Thursday, September 19th. That means there’s still time to switch your pre-order to this new Walmart bundle that offers the console plus your choice of an officially licensed Innex 6-button Genesis controller in black or clear blue for $89.99.

In other words, the superior 6-button Genesis controller that many argued should have been included with the Genesis Mini in the first place is 50% off the regular price with the bundle. Some of the games in the Sega Genesis Mini’s lineup really demand the use of the 6-Button controller (like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition), so it’s certainly worth grabbing for only $10. You can order the bundle here while it lasts. The controllers are available here in black and here in clear blue at the $20 regular price if you’ve already committed to the standard Sega Genesis Mini. The complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

