Sega Genesis Mini Release Date Revealed

Late last night during its special Sega Fes 2019 livestream, Sega announced that the Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini) will launch worldwide on September 19 at the price-point of 6,980 yen, which is roughly $70 USD. Well, this is how much the standard version will cost. There will also be a two-controller version (the standard only comes with one) for 8,980 yen, which is approximately $90 USD.

The miniature and nostalgic console will include 40 different titles at launch, and like other consoles of its kind, the titles will vary region from region. At the moment of publishing, only the first 10 titles for the Japanese version have been confirmed (UPDATE: the first slew of titles for the European version have also been revealed). They are as follows:

  • Comix Zone
  • Shining Force
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Madou Monogatari I
  • Puyo Puyo Tsu
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Space Harrier II
  • Rent A Hero
  • Vampire Killer
  • Wrestleball

There’s a good chance all of these games — except Madou Monogatari I will be available on the western version of the console, but for now, there’s been no word on those line-ups.

Beyond these first 10 games and the release date, Sega unfortunately didn’t disclose a ton of other details, but we do know the system uses HDMI video output and is powerded by USB, with cables included with the system. We also know what the console looks like in the flesh, and it’s pretty darn small.

Of course, despite the reveal coming late last night, classic Sega fans gathered to check out the console, board the hype train, and share their takes on, and hopes for, the system.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this up when it releases later this year?

