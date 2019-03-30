Sega Genesis Mini Release Date Revealed

Late last night during its special Sega Fes 2019 livestream, Sega announced that the Sega Genesis Mini (Mega Drive Mini) will launch worldwide on September 19 at the price-point of 6,980 yen, which is roughly $70 USD. Well, this is how much the standard version will cost. There will also be a two-controller version (the standard only comes with one) for 8,980 yen, which is approximately $90 USD.

The miniature and nostalgic console will include 40 different titles at launch, and like other consoles of its kind, the titles will vary region from region. At the moment of publishing, only the first 10 titles for the Japanese version have been confirmed (UPDATE: the first slew of titles for the European version have also been revealed). They are as follows:

Comix Zone

Shining Force

Gunstar Heroes

Madou Monogatari I

Puyo Puyo Tsu

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Rent A Hero

Vampire Killer

Wrestleball

There’s a good chance all of these games — except Madou Monogatari I will be available on the western version of the console, but for now, there’s been no word on those line-ups.

Beyond these first 10 games and the release date, Sega unfortunately didn’t disclose a ton of other details, but we do know the system uses HDMI video output and is powerded by USB, with cables included with the system. We also know what the console looks like in the flesh, and it’s pretty darn small.

Mega Drive Mini comparison size shot pic.twitter.com/FbN0J0s0tr — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 30, 2019

Of course, despite the reveal coming late last night, classic Sega fans gathered to check out the console, board the hype train, and share their takes on, and hopes for, the system.

I hope the Sega Genesis mini does well on its own, better than the disastrous PS1 Classic (has been constantly discounted few times)) and be as great for what it is and can bring up another follow up mini console. #SEGA — Flofmango (@MarshalldaFox) March 30, 2019

It’d be nice if Sega could sell an optional attachment for the Sega Genesis Mini/Sega Mega Drive Mini that would let you play cartridge games, for those of us that still have them. I have a Genesis Model 2 that still works but it’d be nice to play cartridge games in HDMI output. — Butters Scotch (@RedCarConspiraC) March 30, 2019

Wow, 40 games for the SEGA Genesis Mini? Hmm Sounds promising, I can only hope the games run 1:1 like the originals! — Sam’s Procrastination Station (@SamsProStation) March 30, 2019

I just filmed a video about the Sega Genesis Mini cause im so HYPED! It’s short but im just so thrilled i actually hoped out of bed to record lol. — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) March 30, 2019

I will buy the Mini Sega Genesis — Andrew アンドリュー (@D3rachi) March 30, 2019

