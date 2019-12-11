Sega Announces New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Merch

The release of Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog will expectedly be supplemented by some merch from Sega to tie into the release, Sega announced on Wednesday. Sega said that it’ll be releasing a variety of products for “Sonic fans of all ages” including toys, books, at least one statue, and apparel. The products will become available at different times around the movie’s release, and it looks like we’ll see some of the merch soon.

Penguin Publishing and Sega are partnering up this month to create children’s books to go along with the movie, and starting in January, Jakks Pacific and Sega will be working together to create playsets, plushies, and other items. Build-a-Bear Workshop will also be creating specialty items in select locations, and you’ll see Sonic the Hedgehog novelties in amusement parks and similar attractions as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the Sonic the Hedgehog fans who don’t need books or toys but consider themselves collectors, there’s at least one statue that’s been announced which is releasing in Spring 2020 from Diamond Select Toys. It’s said to be a “highly detailed premium statue featuring an iconic scene with Sonic,” so it sounds like it’ll be immortalizing one of the scenes from the movie that’ll make more sense when it hits theaters. Aside from that statue, Sega will also be releasing a capsule collection of Sonic the Hedgehog items starting in January.

Sonic the Hedgehog fans both young and old will have apparel options to pick from with different releases happening in early 2020 and Spring 2020, according to Sega. Sonic the Hedgehog-themed bedding and youth accessories will also be available around the same time.

Like any other big movie that boasts such an iconic character, you can also expect to see Sonic the Hedgehog through in-theater promotions such as the collectible popcorn buckets and similar products.

Visuals for the Sonic the Hedgehog merch that’s releasing alongside the movie unfortunately haven’t been revealed at this time, but you can expect to see more on them closer to the movie’s release.

We’ve seen more reveals from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie leading up to its release such as the poster that’s seen here. It also seems like we can expect the character to make some sort of appearance during The Game Awards this week through a reveal that’s connected to the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog releases in theaters on February 14th.