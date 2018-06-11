Here’s How to Get Those ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sega x Puma Sneakers

If you live in the U.S. and you want to score a pair of the recently announced SEGA x Puma RS-0 Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman sneakers, we’re about to tell you everything you need to know to make it happen.

First up is the SEGA x Puma RS-0 Sonic, which you will be able to order right here for $130 starting tomorrow, June 12th, at 10am EST. The official description reads:

“The RS-0 Sonic takes cues from Sonic the Hedgehog and the areas he protects, including the iconic Green Hill Zone. The upper is made from a textured suede reminiscent of Sonic’s trademark blue fur while the striking red outsole stands for his shoes. Take a closer look and you’ll see more familiar color hints from the beloved game – from classic gold rings, to the lush green grass that he speeds on. The upper also features micro ventilation perforations, embroidered PUMA Formstrip, deboss of Sonic’s head and gold rings. Metallic gold rings once again appear on lace ends relating to the classic gold rings collected in the video game. The story continues on the mid and insole with checkered print nostalgic to the retro video game. 16-bit grass print on heel is a nod to the Green Hill Zone. Outsole features translucent red rubber and a Sonic logo under print. Finally, the tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding.”

Next, we have the SEGA x Puma RS-0 Eggman, which will be available to order here for the same $130 price tag on the same date – tomorrow, June 12th, at 10am EST. The official description reads:

“The PUMA x SEGA RS-0 Dr. Eggman take cues from Sonic the Hedgehog’s archnemesis, from his flashy outfit to the black and yellow caution stripes from his Eggmobile represented by the sneaker’s all-over red upper and footbed. The upper is decked in a pebbled patent leather with micro ventilation perforations, a debossed PUMA Formstrip, and a debossed Dr. Eggman head that shoots fireballs from his Eggmobile. His conniving face and fireballs are debossed on the medial heel, while gold rings, have been inserted on the lace. The footbed features black and yellow caution stripes – nod to the graphics on Eggman’s Eggmobile. Metallic outsole and caution stripes take design cues from his scientific machinery. Outsole features translucent blue rubber and Sonic logo under print, the exact color referenced from Dr. Eggman’s glasses. Tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding. Both sneakers are packaged a special box that inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone.”

Needless to say it’s going to take a bold person to rock fuzzy Sonic sneakers. If you think you can handle the look, we suspect that they will, you know…go fast. So make preparations while you can.

