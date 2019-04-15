‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Player Discovers Cut Content

Players have seemingly been having a great time with FromSoftware‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice since it was released last month. Sure, the game can get a little frustrating at times, especially with all of the dying and whatnot, but that is definitely part of the journey. That said, as it is with any game, not everything planned for the title made it into the final product. Thanks to a recent video from a YouTube user by the name of Lance McDonald, we now have a better as to what was left behind when development was all said and done.

For those who have played the game, curing dragonrot with the Recovery Charm is a familiar thing. According to what McDonald discovered, however, the original way that players were going to cure dragonrot was through the use of Dragonrot Pellets, which would have made players cure characters individually, as opposed to all at once.

In addition to this, when the Pellets are brought back into the game, additional dialogue is options are opened up when speaking with Dogen. None of it is exactly game-changing conversation, but it certainly does help those who want to uncover all of the lore that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has to offer. It’s all pretty fascinating stuff that can be seen in the video above.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the latest game from FromSoftware, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

