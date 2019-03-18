‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Gameplay Trailer Released

There are only a few days until the release of From Software‘s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and those anticipating the title are growing more and more excited by the day. That said, while we’ve had a good look so far as to what the upcoming game will have to offer its players, there is still plenty more to see. This is likely why the developers have released a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off all of the glorious and gruesome action one could hope for, all while giving an overview of the weaponry and abilities players will have at their disposal.

The first part of the video above takes us on a brief journey showing the story we’ll see in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can read more about that right here. However, the second part of the video covers the prosthetic arm that the player character will have throughout the game. This will prove useful in not only traversing the land with a grappling hook and the sort, but will also come in handy during combat.

Speaking of which, as highlighted in the video, each enemy will require a bit of strategy to take down. It won’t simply be a hack-and-slash adventure, as the same technique won’t dispatch every baddie. Some of the greater enemies will deal unfathomable damage and can even enable an attack that cannot be blocked. However, when this occurs, players will be able to make a split-second decision to either counter the attack, or back off and prepare for what’s next.

As the video points out, death is not permanent when it comes to the wolf, as he has the ability to come back from the dead. Unfortunately, this can come at a great cost in terms of resources, especially if you are killed again while vulnerable.

Lastly, the progression in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will allow players to upgrade their weapons as well as what they’ll be able to achieve with the prosthetic arm. Gunpowder seems to be particularly useful when it comes to upgrades, so keep an eye out for that.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set to arrive on March 22nd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, you can check out our previous coverage here as well as the summary provided below:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

