‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Sells Two Million Copies in Ten Days

Last month, developer FromSoftware — the team behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne — and publisher Activision released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Upon release the game received critical-acclaim and shot to the the top of the Game of the Year contender list. Fast-forward a little bit, and now Activision has announced the title sold two million copies across PS4, PC, and Xbox One in less than 10 days.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has brought something very special and unique to Activision’s portfolio of games. It’s been an honor to work with FromSoftware to help introduce a brand-new franchise to gamers around the world,” said Michelle Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far. The game has performed well on all platforms including PC and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To put two million in less than two days into context, the original Dark Souls took 18 months to sell 2.37 million copies, while Dark Souls 2 took one year to sell 2.5 million copies and Dark Souls 3 took months before it hit three million. In other words, it appears the game’s charting better than ever previous FromSoftware games — with the exception of Bloodborne, which doesn’t have very clear sale data.

Activision also points out that on launch day, the game was the most viewed title on Twitch, with over 631 million minutes watched on the streaming platform over the course of the game’s opening weekend. By one week, this number had climbed to 1.1 billion.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, though Activision hasn’t ruled one out either. For more news, media, and information on the game — including our review — click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!