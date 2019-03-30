Madman Beats ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ In Under One Hour

Now that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is out in the world for all to enjoy, players are learning just how much fun the game is. That is, of course, unless you’re not the biggest fan of perishing over and over again. It’s a FromSoftware title, after all – it was never meant to be a walk in the park. That said, one player has taken it upon himself to make it look like it actually is a walk in the park by speedrunning the adventure in less than an hour.

User “danflesh111” is mostly known for speedrunning Dark Souls 1 on his Twitch channel, but has dabbled in other video games as well. This is apparent in his latest feat, which he completed an Any% run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it only took him 50 minutes and 52 seconds. You can watch the run in its entirety below.

While it is always impressive to see a speedrunner take down a video game far quicker than it was meant to be, we are still in the early day of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This likely means that this speedrun will be broken several times throughout the coming years. Anything to get past all of those bosses, right?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest FromSoftware title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“SoulsBornIro” or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

