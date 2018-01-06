Sensual VR Coming to Steam This January, Definitely NSFW

There’s no doubt about Virtual Reality being on the rise now that’s it has become even more accessible to the gaming market, and more companies than ever before are putting their stock into this niche. That being said, that also increases the amount of weird we see for this particular platform. Case and point? Sensual VR. Fair Warning, this material below contains sexually explicit content.

Sensual VR is slated for a Steamy Steam release on January 24th and very much emphasizes that it’s “for the ladies.” As per the official game description:

All Shades of VR is an unique in the world VR experience specially made for ladies. It’s a #ladiesonly VR experience with sensual and a soft erotic touch and feeling.

In an escape room setting it is the players’ mission to fulfill all wishes of Mr. Purple and please him in any way possible. By being submissive, creative, resourceful

and pleasing you will win the heart of Mr Purple and discover new sensual experiences beyond your imagination.

We tested the experience on more than 200 ladies in The Netherlands, Spain, China and Lebanon and all gave a 5-stars rating for the complete story and VR experience.

Sensual VR is produced by The I Love Company and gives you:

– The most exciting VR experience for ladies

– Beautiful sensual VR settings (penthouse, room of torture, piano play)

– Soundtracks build on extreme experience

– Bend, crawl, kneel and be submissive

– Optimized for ladies (also for female groups)

– First Sensual Lady VR in world!

– Discover your sensuality in VR

– Please Mr. Purple with hands or mouth

– Sensual Escape Room, pleasure for all

We advise you to experience Sensual VR in an intimate small setting, please be careful using SensualVR in a business environment. We are also published in Playboy, Penthouse, on the porna VR channel: DuskTV and at EasyToys.

Has science gone too far?! This isn’t the first time the more sensual side of human nature has been explored in Virtual Reality. Many pornographic companies have adapted experiences specifically for this platform. As far as this latest installment, we’ll just have to wait and see when those reviews go live.