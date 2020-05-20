Serious Sam 4 Trailer Announces August Release

Serious Sam 4 will make its big debut this August, Devolver Digital announced this week in a trailer befitting of the game’s style. The trailer featured Sam “Serious” Stone himself as he chased off hordes of aliens and monsters while highlighting a few parts of the franchise returning in the new game that players might already be familiar with. The game doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s planned to be released for the PC platform through Steam as well as Google Stadia.

The trailer above reintroduces players to Serious Sam as he rides into battle, a wave of monsters running away from him. Enemies new and old like the Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, and Brute Zealot will be found throughout the game with some of these creatures featured in the trailer.

“Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization,” Devolver Digital said about the new game. “The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defence Force led by Sam ‘Serious’ Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.”

If that one trailer isn’t enough for you, the game’s Steam page has much more to look at. Several videos there highlight more specific parts of the game such as the enemies, weapons, music, and a new feature called the Legion System. This feature allows for “thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of enemies” to be on the screen at once for players to unleash their arsenals on. Serious Sam 4 graphics engineer Dean Sekulić explained this and more in the video below where he said the team initially hoped to get around 10,000 enemies onto the battlefield but realized they could go beyond that.

Once you’re done looking at all the new Serious Sam 4 videos and you’re left waiting until August for the new game to release, you could always try out the franchise for the first time now that the past games are on sale. Some of them are as much as 90% off, so now’s the perfect time to try them or complete your collection.

Serious Sam 4 releases for the PC platform in August.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.