Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have announced Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, a standalone expansion to 2020’s Serious Sam 4, co-developed by Timelock Studio. The new expansion includes five new missions with unique locations and is set to release on January 25th on PC via Steam.

Notably, the standalone expansion was first simply “an ambitious project” from Serious Sam modding team Timelock Studio. The announcement states that it later evolved into an official, standalone expansion with guidance from Serious Sam 4 developer Croteam. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem has, as the name implies, Sam exploring Russian locations while taking on some seriously beefy foes. Helpfully, new weapons like the experimental crossbow, as well as snowmobiles and mechs, should be able to help players clear a path to completion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new trailer for Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem below:

https://twitter.com/SeriousSamIAm/status/1480573061887930372

“Welcome back to the world of Serious Sam in ‘Siberian Mayhem’ – a new standalone chapter in the adventures of ‘Serious’ Sam Stone,” the official description of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem reads over on its Steam page. “Make your way through the vast Russian landscapes on a quest to catch up with the traitorous General Brand, who remains one step ahead of Sam at every turn. The road is long, and there is oh so much to see. Co-developed by Timelock Studio and Croteam, ‘Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem’ presents an expanded look at a familiar journey full of forgotten stories, unexplored places, and Sam’s trademark guns-blazing battles against Mental’s Horde. Join the fight, comrade!”

As noted above, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4. It is set to release on January 25th on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Serious Sam franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem so far? Are you looking forward to picking up the title yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!